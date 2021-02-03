EXPLAINER: How Russia has tried to stem pro-Navalny protests

MOSCOW (AP) — A prison sentence for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a sweeping crackdown on protesters demanding his release reflect the Kremlin's steely determination to fend off threats to its political monopoly at any cost.

Russia has seen mass protests before, of course — and it has used various tactics to confront them, ranging from offering concessions to violently cracking down. The current wave of demonstrations, however, has spread across Russia’s 11-time zones, a marked difference from the past when crowds were mostly limited to Moscow. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weekends in the largest and most extensive outpouring of anger against President Vladimir Putin's rule in years.

The AP looks at the Russian authorities’ no-holds-barred response to protests.

TOUGH LAWS

All demonstrations are currently prohibited in Russia as part of coronavirus restrictions, giving authorities wide latitude to crack down, but the government is also making broad use of laws put in place after 2011-2012 anti-Kremlin protests. Those measures made taking part in unsanctioned rallies punishable by heavy fines and prison terms even if they remain peaceful.