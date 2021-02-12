EXPLAINER: Japan's latest Olympic controversy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's latest Olympic controversy — the reluctant resignation of Japanese organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori over sexist comments — comes as its citizens are increasingly expressing wariness and opposition over Tokyo's hosting of the delayed games as people continue to die from the pandemic around the globe. The Olympics are facing mounting uncertainties, including the state of the virus in Japan, shaky Japanese support for the games and growing demands for gender equality and diversity in a country where men still dominate politics and business.

———

Q: What did Mori say?

A: Mori, in a Feb. 3 online Japanese Olympic Committee meeting, said “meetings with many women take a long time" because “Women are competitive. When one of them raises her hand, others probably think they have to talk too and everyone says something.” He said the women attending that meeting were “sensible to know their place." His comments came after he was asked about the small number of females on the JOC board compared to a 40% target. Mori said he had heard comments that increasing the number of women would be a problem unless time limits are put in place. He was interpreted as trying to bar women who speak up against those in power.

Q: Did he apologize?