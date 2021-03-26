EXPLAINER: Sanctioned Myanmar army businesses span spectrum

The United Kingdom announced it would sanction MEHL. The U.S. Treasury sanctions prohibit business and other dealings or trade with people and companies on its lists unless they have exemptions or special authorization. They could bar banks from even using U.S. dollars — the globe’s leading currency — in transactions with the two military holding companies. The sanctions exempt dealings needed to conduct U.S. government business or to provide humanitarian aid and promote democracy. U.S.-held assets of people and companies included in the list of “Specially Designated Nationals” also are frozen or blocked. The U.S., Canadian and UK governments earlier included in sanctions lists top military leaders and members of their immediate families and some other army officials and units believed responsible for violent crackdowns against people demonstrating against the coup.