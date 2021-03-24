EXPLAINER: Torch relay not just a sideshow in time of COVID

This is the event that organizers and the International Olympic Committee hope will help turn public opinion in Japan in favor of the Olympics. The slogan for the relay is “Hope Lights Our Way." The notion is that the Olympics will be uplifting and a light at the end of the tunnel, which will allow Japan and the IOC to bask in the glow of the world returning to near-normal.

Sentiments expressed in polls in Japan so far are overwhelmingly negative with about 80% suggesting another delay or cancellation.

“We are fully aware that there still are people with anxieties around the Tokyo Olympic games,” Muto said Wednesday. He said people should be encouraged since many sports events in Japan are being held with fans attending.

The relay and the Olympics both stir fear that they could spread the virus. There is also opposition to the rising cost of staging the Olympics, now put officially at $15.4 billion. Several audits suggest it's twice that much and a University of Oxford study says these are the most expensive Olympics on record.

REBUILDING FUKUSHIMA