EXPLAINER: UN vaccine plan is underway, but problems remain

The initiative has received billions of dollars in funding, but WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out this week that money is almost meaningless if there are no vaccines to buy. He pleaded with rich countries not to strike further deals to secure additional vaccines since that might jeopardize the deals COVAX already has.

COVAX was also unable to start shipping out any vaccines until they were granted an emergency use approval by the World Health Organization. Only two vaccines have received that green light so far, the shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca doses makes up the bulk of the shots COVAX has deals for and was only authorized last week. There are no deals for vaccines made in Russia or China, which some experts say could be easier to obtain given the demand for Western-made shots.

Unlike in past outbreaks, when poorer countries have waited for vaccines to be sent by aid agencies, these delays have led numerous developing countries to strike their own private deals outside of COVAX.

WHAT ARE RICH COUNTRIES DOING TO HELP?