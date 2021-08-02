EXPLAINER: What exactly are track's testosterone rules?

WHERE DOES SEMENYA FIT IN?

Track and field has been trying to deal with the issue for years, but it really became a hot topic with the emergence of Semenya in 2009. Semenya, then also an unknown teenager at her first big meet, won gold in the 800 at that year's world championships. Just 19, Semenya appeared to be completely dominant in her race.

So, World Athletics spent the best part of the next decade trying to formulate rules that would deal with the complex testosterone issue. There have been multiple versions of the rules but the latest, produced in 2018, refer specifically to athletes with conditions known as DSDs — differences of sex development. Basically, the rules focus on athletes born with the typical male XY chromosome pattern but also female characteristics. They were identified as female at birth.

Semenya was the first to publicly announce she was affected by the rules. She also has been the most outspoken critic of the regulations and has challenged them in three different courts. She lost cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the Swiss Supreme Court and has now taken World Athletics to the European Court of Human Rights.