EXPLAINER: What's behind the conflict in eastern Ukraine?

Ukraine and the West said Russia sent troops and weapons to the east to support the separatists. Moscow has denied those claims and insisted that Russians fighting alongside the rebels went there on their own.

Amid the hostilities, a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down on July 17, 2014, over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. Dutch prosecutors allege it was shot by a Russian Buk missile from an area controlled by the Russia-backed separatists. Russia denied any involvement.

The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Moscow for its annexation of Crimea, which wasn't recognized by most of the world, and its support for the separatists. The restrictions have halted the transfer of Western technology and blocked Russia's access to global capital markets. Russia retaliated by banning most Western food imports.

HAVE THERE BEEN EFFORTS AT A PEACE DEAL?

After a series of Ukraine's military defeats, France and Germany helped broker a peace deal that was signed in February 2015 in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.