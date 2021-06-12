EXPLAINER: Who are Americans on trial in Ghosn's escape

The Taylors are held at the Tokyo detention center on the city's outskirts. Their lawyer can visit them, and they can receive snacks and books. Ghosn spent more than 100 days at the center before his release on bail. The cells are simple, with Japanese-style futon mattresses. The facility has an exercise area and clinic.

WHAT LIES AHEAD?

English translations will be provided and media coverage is allowed, but no filming or recording. If convicted, the Taylors face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,900). They also could get suspended sentences and not serve time. In principle, people accused of crimes in Japan are presumed innocent until proven guilty. But the conviction rate is higher than 99%.

ANOTHER AMERICAN

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, also an American, is being tried on charges of falsifying securities reports in underreporting Ghosn’s pay. He says he is innocent and was trying to find legal ways to pay Ghosn, partly to prevent him from leaving Nissan for a rival automaker. Kelly's trial began in September and a verdict isn't expected for months. If convicted, Kelly faces up to 15 years in prison.

WHAT DOES GHOSN SAY?