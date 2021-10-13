EXPLAINER: Why are UK and the EU still fighting over Brexit?

The EU agrees that the Northern Ireland arrangements are not working well. It plans to offer proposals on Wednesday to resolve the trade problems by waiving many of the checks on goods.

On the eve of that move, the U.K. raised the stakes again, demanding the EU also remove the European Court of Justice as the ultimate arbiter of the Brexit agreement and instead agree to international arbitration.

The EU is highly unlikely to accept that. The bloc’s highest court is seen as the pinnacle of the EU single market, and Brussels has vowed not to undermine its own order.

Britain’s demand has led some in the EU to doubt Johnson’s government ever was sincere about sticking to the agreement.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT?

The EU and the U.K. say they will hold several weeks of “intensive” talks on the latest proposals.

The talks could lead to a breakthrough or a breakdown; the signals are mixed. On the one hand, there have been moments during Brexit when the U.K. threatened to walk away without a deal, only to compromise at the last minute. This could be another one.

But if the British government sticks to its insistence on ruling out a role for the European court, it is hard to see room for compromise.