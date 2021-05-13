EXPLAINER: Why Japan has been slow to roll out vaccinations

DOES JAPAN HAVE ENOUGH VACCINE?

Japan has secured the supply of 344 million doses, enough to cover its entire population, through the end of this year. That includes 194 million doses from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and 50 million from Moderna.

Vaccine shipments picked up in May, and health ministry data show that about 7 million doses are currently sitting unused in freezers, despite initial concerns of supply shortages.

Officials say their bigger concern is a shortage of medical staff to administer the shots. Only doctors and nurses are allowed to give them in Japan's conservative medical culture.

Dentists are willing to help and are authorized, but have not been called upon. Getting shots from pharmacists at drug stores as in the U.S. or from volunteers with no medical background other than brief training as in Britain remain unthinkable in Japan.

IS JAPAN DEVELOPING ITS OWN VACCINES?

Several Japanese companies and research organizations are developing possible coronavirus vaccines, including some that are being clinically tested. Shionogi and Co. said recently it hopes to get its vaccine candidate approved by the end of this year.