EXPLAINER: Why Poland declared state of emergency at border

European countries have evacuated some Afghans who have worked with their NATO or other missions in Afghanistan and are offering protection to those who have helped their countries. But the bloc also wants to avoid large numbers of people arriving illegally.

THE RESPONSE

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been fortifying their borders with Belarus, and have managed recently to stop thousands of people trying to enter. Hundreds have also been detained and put in closed centers. Some have applied for asylum but it is unlikely that many will receive it after entering the EU in an illegal manner.

There have been reports that some people have made their way undetected to Germany or elsewhere in Western Europe — the typical destination for refugees in Europe.

Lithuania said last week it had sent home 14 Iraqis who crossed from Belarus and many more “would follow them” soon.

WHAT BELARUS SAYS

Belarus’ top diplomat on Thursday rejected accusations that the ex-Soviet nation has used refugees against the EU.