EXPLAINER: Why track cycling records are falling at Olympics

Simply put, training methods continue to evolve and improve with each Olympic cycle, making athletes themselves even better. Yes, that includes more effective and productive workout plans, but it also means finely tuned recovery periods and the right nutrition to fuel the efforts, all of it customized for each athlete's specific body composition.

And all of it constantly monitored by an array of technology. Like in many other sports, they are aware of specific output of watts in training, the quality of their sleep and a complete breakdown of the food they consume.

THE ENVIRONMENTAL AFFECT

The velodrome sits about 1,000 feet above sea level, so riders aren't getting any benefits from thin air. But they are getting a boost from the warm weather and the air density. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who study physics and chemistry know that humid air — like the air found in a Japanese summer — is less dense than dry air.

“The track is good,” Italy's Elia Viviani said. “The temperature is really good. But mainly, the density of the air will make a really big difference, so I think in the team pursuit we're going to see some really fast times.”

THE TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANTAGE