Eyeing variant, France mulls tighter limits for UK tourists

“However, the arrival of the Indian variant and the increase of cases of Indian variant in the United Kingdom pose a problem and so we are vigilant about this (and) in contact with the British authorities,” he added.

“It won’t be the red treatment if we have to do it. It will be an intermediate treatment,” the minister said. "But it is not excluded — this springs to mind because of British tourists — that we have health measures that are a bit stronger.”

From Sunday, Germany already started requiring people arriving from the U.K. to go into quarantine for 14 days. The decision announced last Friday responded to the spread in Britain of the Indian variant.

Under the tighter rules, airlines and others will also only be able to transport German citizens and residents from Britain.

