Facebook says it halts hackers tied to Palestinian security

Mike Dvilyanski, Facebook's head of cyber espionage investigations, said the company had used “technical signals and infrastructure” to link the network to Preventive Security. He said Facebook had “high confidence” in its findings, but declined to elaborate.

In all, he said nearly 800 people were targeted. The company said it was impossible to say how many had downloaded the malware or determine what the security agency had done with the information. It said, however, that it believed the effort spread across other online platforms, indicating that there may have been additional targets as well.

Officials with the security agency were not immediately available for comment.

Facebook also announced the detection of a second, unrelated network in the Palestinian territories connected to a group known as “Arid Viper.” It was unclear who was behind the group or what exactly it sought to do with the information it gathered.

It targeted a smaller group of people but used slightly more sophisticated techniques that allowed it to gain access to people's cameras and microphones, Facebook said.