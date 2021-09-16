Faeroese govt to review hunt rules after dolphin slaughter

A local activist from the international animal rights group Sea Shepherd filmed the Sunday episode, and on Wednesday the international animal rights group said it hopes that pressure will build from within the Faeroe Islands to end its traditional drive of sea mammals.

There was no immediate reaction from Sea Shepherd to Thursday's announcement.

Each year, islanders drive herds of the mammals — chiefly pilot whales — into shallow waters, where they are stabbed to death. A blow-hole hook is used to secure the beached whales and their spine and main artery leading to the brain are severed with knives, turning water in the bay red with blood. The drives are regulated by law and the meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.

The Faeroese government said the “whale drives are a dramatic sight to people unfamiliar with the slaughter of mammals. The hunts are, nevertheless, well organized, and fully regulated. Faroese animal welfare legislation, which also applies to whaling, stipulates that animals shall be killed as quickly and with as little suffering as possible.”

The former chairman of the Faeroese association behind the drives, Hans Jacob Hermansen, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it was no different “from killing cattle or anything else. It’s just that we have an open abattoir.”

