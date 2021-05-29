Family of American killed in Kenya wants separate probe

The killings and forced disappearances are rampant in low-income areas of the capital, but nobody is immune, he said.

“Our interventions save some, but the bodies of others are found in rivers," Ollal said Saturday.

Police, without producing any evidence, attempt to explain such killings on social media pages associated with the force by saying the person killed was a criminal he would have bribed his way to freedom, if arrested and prosecuted. Both claims have been proven false by the media and human rights activists.

According to rights group Missing Voices, Kenyan police killed 157 people in 2020 and 10 people disappeared without a trace after being arrested.

According to Mohamud's family and police, he was abducted on May 13 by unknown assailants as he drove from a mall in Nairobi's wealthy Lavington neighborhood. The family reported him missing three days later, and police reported finding his body the same day in Kerugoya, a town 127 kilometers (78.91 miles) north of the city.

The family questions why they were not informed until May 22 when police had identified the body as Mohamud’s by at least May 18th.

An autopsy carried out by Kenya's chief government pathologist revealed that Mohamud was strangled. The autopsy report said the body showed signs of torture that included blunt head trauma and burn marks, suspected to have been caused by a vehicle's cigarette lighter.

