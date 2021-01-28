Fans or no fans? Tokyo Olympic organizers still mum

Fans are the most problematic and risky with the Olympics shaping up as primarily a television event. Television money is critical for the IOC, which gets 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights.

The local organizing committee was expected to receive $800 million from ticket sales, its third-largest source of income. Any shortfall is likely to be made up by a Japanese government entity.

Mori described his call with Bach — accompanied by Tokyo CEO Toshiro Muto — as a kind of pep talk. Both the IOC and Tokyo are trying to forge ahead, unveiling their plans and trying to brush off repeated reports of a pending cancellation.

“President Bach gave us his strong stance, and it was a great encouragement to us,” Mori said. “And we are thankful. That is what I told him. Basically that was the main topic of the conversation today.”

Mori was unable to clearly answer a question from a Japanese reporter who asked what he means when he says Tokyo will “hold safe secure games.”

Opinion polls in Japan show the public is against holding the Olympics with about 80% saying they should be postponed or canceled.

“Everybody is hoping to be safe and secure,” Mori replied. “Nobody rides a train hoping to encounter an accident.”