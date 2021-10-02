Far-right protesters in Romania reject virus restrictions

Beatrice Mahler, hospital manager of Bucharest’s Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumology, said Saturday’s protesters “believe their right to ‘freedom’ is above our right to health.”

“The situation in hospitals is serious,” she told The Associated Press. “We have patients hospitalized in beds in the hallway — all with extremely severe forms of COVID-19.”

The protest came a day after a deadly fire tore through an intensive care unit in a hospital in Romania’s port city of Constanta, killing seven COVID-19 patients. The cause of Friday’s blaze is not yet known, but President Klaus Ioannis said that Romania had “failed in its fundamental mission to protect its citizens.”

The pandemic has highlighted the poor condition of Romania’s overstretched health care system. The Eastern European country has the lowest spending on health care in the EU's 27 nations relative to GDP at 5.2% compared to a bloc average of 10%.

Romania has fully vaccinated only 33.5% of all adults, making it the second-least vaccinated EU nation after Bulgaria. It has seen more than 37,390 confirmed virus deaths.

