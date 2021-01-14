Ferguson encouraged Man United's Rashford to take on UK govt

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The latest campaigning by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford forced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to act on inadequate meal parcels being sent to needy children.

And the 23-year-old England striker said Thursday that legendary United manager Alex Ferguson encouraged him to continue taking on the government over its help for disadvantaged children during the pandemic.

“Probably when other people in sports were telling me not to do it and just focus on football, he said if I believed in that, and I believe it is the right thing to do, then he is behind it,” Rashford said. “Those words from him are an amazing feeling to hear that.”

Ferguson's admiration for Rashford was clear in a video message congratulating the player being the youngest-ever recipient of the Football Writers' Association Tribute Award on Thursday.

Rashford's United debut in 2016 came three years after Ferguson retired. But the manager first saw him as a 7-year-old who then rose through the ranks into the first team.