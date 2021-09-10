Fighting in Myanmar kills at least 15 after uprising call

Media sympathetic to the opposition reported an outburst of small-scale shootings and sabotage by the resistance, particularly the toppling of cell phone transmission towers.

But similar activities have been happening for several months and details are difficult to independently verify.

The villager who described the new fighting said at least 11 members of the self-defense group were killed, according to what others in his village told him. Photos of what were described to be their bodies circulated widely Friday on the internet, and were clear enough to be identifiable to those familiar with them.

“We only have handmade guns and percussion lock firearms,” the villager said. “When it rained, the guns became useless. There are many casualties due to the imbalance in weapons.” Myanmar's government troops are well-equipped with modern weapons and have access to air and artillery support.

The villager said other residents told him that most members of the village’s defense force are youths and that five of those killed were 9th- and 10th-grade students. A middle-school teacher was also said to have been killed, the villager said.