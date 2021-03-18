Finland IDs hackers linked to parliament spying attack

NBI’s Tero Muurman, who is in charge of the investigation, said Thursday his agency was probing further Supo’s allegation of APT31′s involvement. He said the breach likely aimed to “acquire information for the benefit of a foreign nation or to harm Finland.”

FireEye, one of the world’s major cybersecurity firms, and other data security firms have linked APT31 to the Chinese government or operations conducted on its orders.

APT is an abbreviation for “advanced persistent threat,” a general term to describe an attack in which an intruder — or intruders — establishes an illicit and usually long-term presence on a network to acquire highly sensitive data.

Earlier this month, Supo said that the intelligence services of foreign powers have expanded their cyber espionage operations in Finland during the COVID-19 pandemic through either directly targeting Finnish organizations or using Finnish infrastructure.

The agency has earlier named China and Russia as being the most active countries spying on Finland.

Arctic issues is an area of particular interest to China in the Nordic countries.