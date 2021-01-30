 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games
AP

Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A fire at a Brazilian stadium that hosted World Cup games in 2014 caused damage and left some people suffering from smoke inhalation on Saturday.

The blaze at Castelão Arena in the northeastern city of Fortaleza apparently was sparked by a short circuit in the broadcast area, according to the fire department, though agency spokesman Col. Oscar Neto said the cause would be investigated.

Television images showed flames and a column of black smoke rising above the stadium.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people needed medical assistance or if anyone was hospitalized. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

The stadium hosted six games during the World Cup including Brazil’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Colombia. Other teams that played there were Uruguay, Costa Rica, Mexico, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Ivory Coast and Mexico.

The stadium has a capacity of more than 60,000 and is home to top-division soccer teams Ceara and Fortaleza.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
World

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation, and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mother to UN: Keep fighting for Chibok girls (2019)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News