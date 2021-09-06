Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison

Wirathu and his supporters were also successful in lobbying for laws making interfaith marriages difficult,

Wirathu had turned himself in for arrest last November after being a fugitive from justice since May 2019, when a court issued a warrant for his arrest under Section 124(A) of Myanmar’s Penal Code, which criminalizes comments that “bring into hatred or contempt” or “excite disaffection against” the government.

The charge was brought by the Yangon Region government for remarks he made in early May 2019 that included crude insults of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was then Myanmar’s leader. Her government was ousted in February this year in a military takeover.

Wirathu was able to build upon widespread prejudice in Buddhist-majority Myanmar against the Rohingya Muslims, who are seen as having immigrated illegally from Bangladesh, even though many of their families have lived in Myanmar for generations.

In 2017, attacks by Rohingya militants on police posts triggered a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the army that caused more than 700,000 Rohingya villagers to flee across the border to Bangladesh for safety.