First Black woman to lead WTO says she will prioritize fair trade, access to Covid-19 vaccines

"It feels exciting and it feels daunting at the same time. I look forward to the challenge ... deep reforms are needed to rebrand and reposition the organization," she said during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

Okonjo-Iweala said ramping up global efforts to combat Covid-19 was also a priority.

"One of ... top priorities that I have, that I'm passionate about, is how can trade and the WTO play a stronger role in bringing solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic, both on the health side but also on the economic side," she told CNN.

Okonjo-Iweala said that while economic recovery was reliant on trade, solving public health challenges also required "good trade."

Okonjo-Iweala spent 25 years at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the position of managing director. She also chaired the board of Gavi, which is helping to distribute coronavirus vaccines globally, stepping down at the end of her term in December.