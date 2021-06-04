Fishermen feeling the impact of Sri Lanka ship disaster

As the the ship started to sink, crews tried to tow it into deeper waters away from the port but failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed 21 meters (70 feet) below the surface. The ship was continuing to take on water Friday.

Shumel Yoskovitz, the chief executive of the ship’s operators X-Press Feeders, apologized for disaster Friday in an interview with Channel News Asia.

“I'd like to express my deep regret and apology to the Sri Lankan people for the harm this incident has caused both to the livelihood and environment of Sri Lanka,” Yoskovitz said.

The fire erupted on May 20 when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port.

X-Press Feeders have said the fire destroyed most of the ship’s cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals. It has said salvage experts were remaining with the vessel to monitor its condition and any pollution.

Colombo port Harbor Master Nirmal Silva said tons of oil in the ship's fuel tanks may also have burned out with the fire, but authorities were prepared to to deal with an oil spill.