'Fishwife' insult sparks sexism row in French parliament

Panot “spends her time yelling at the tribune and interrupting," he wrote on Twitter.

“I was infuriated and my words were not at all an insult and, even less, sexist. It's an expression to condemn her behavior as I also do with her male colleagues," he said.

He then added in a follow-up tweet: “If she feels wrongly insulted, I ask for her forgiveness."

Panot on Thursday called his excuses unacceptable and urged sanctions.

“All women politicians today, at one moment or another, have been victims of this sort of ordinary sexism,” she told French broadcaster BFM-TV.

“It is important to not let it slide, for the millions of women in the country who face this all the time, in the street, in companies and in politics, where the talk is always about our physiques, the way we dress, where our intelligence is questioned," Panot said. “So I will not let it pass.”

The National Assembly president, Richard Ferrand, condemned the language used against Panot in a statement that said “sexism has no place in our society” but which made no mention of punishments. Ferrand said he'd raise the issue at a meeting next week.