Flights canceled in Portugal due to airport workers’ strike
AP

LIBSON, Portugal (AP) — A strike by workers at Portugal’s airports forced the cancellation of over 200 flights on Saturday, Portuguese media reported.

Portuguese state broadcaster RTP said that at least 166 flights were cancelled in Lisbon alone.

Unions also called strikes for the airports in Porto, Faro, Funchal and Porto Santo.

The walkouts over wage conditions are scheduled to last through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

