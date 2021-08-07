For 4th week, protesters in France decry virus pass rules

Anti-Vax protesters gather to protest against the vaccine and the vaccine passport, during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Some thousands of people are expected to march in Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against a special virus pass and what they see as restrictions of personal freedoms.
Waving national flags, anti-vax protesters gather to protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Some thousands of people are expected to march in Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against a special virus pass and what they see as restrictions of personal freedoms.
Anti-vax protesters face police during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Some thousands of people are expected to march in Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against a special virus pass and what they see as restrictions of personal freedoms.
Anti-vax protester holds a flare during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Some thousands of people are expected to march in Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against a special virus pass and what they see as restrictions of personal freedoms.
Anti-vax protesters face police, with sign right demanding citizen's freedoms now, during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Some thousands of people are expected to march in Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against a special virus pass and what they see as restrictions of personal freedoms.
People listen to speeches during a protest in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a forth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
People hold signs reading "liberty" and "no to the sanitary pass" during a protest in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a forth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
A protester holds a t-shirt reading "No health pass" during a demonstration in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a forth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
People attend a demonstration in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a forth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
A protester holds a sign reading "Liberty" during a protest in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a forth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
A protester sings chants in front of French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a forth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
Protesters block a highway during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a fourth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
A protester holds a sign that reads "no to the health pass" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a fourth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
A sign reading "no to the health pass" is pictured on a statue in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a fourth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
Protesters sing chants during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a fourth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
Protesters march in the street during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Thousands of people are marching in Paris and other French cities during a fourth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities Saturday for a fourth consecutive week of protests against the COVID-19 health passes that everyone in the country will need shortly to enter cafes, trains and other venues.
The demonstrations came two days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed to enter.
Starting Monday, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people.
With French riot police on guard, a largely peaceful crowd walked across Paris carrying banners that read: “Our freedoms are dying” and “Vaccine: Don’t touch our kids.” Some were also upset that the government has made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health care workers by Sept. 15.
Dozens of street protests took place in other French cities as well, including Marseille, Nice and Lille. The French Interior ministry said there were 237,000 protesters nationwide, including 17,000 in Paris.
Opponents say the virus pass limits their mobility and implicitly renders vaccines obligatory.