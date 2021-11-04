 Skip to main content
For a few hours, bicyclists rule Dubai's busy superhighway

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — For a few brief hours on Friday, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the center of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of bicyclists.

The annual Dubai Ride saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives drivers a view of the world's tallest building and other sites.

Organizers say 32,750 people took part in this year's ride, which began before sunrise in Dubai. As dawn broke, bicyclists posed for photographs along the highway and cheered as they zipped along.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

