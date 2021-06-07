For years, the underworld thought its phones were safe. They fell for an encrypted app trap

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said multiple criminal plots were also foiled thanks to law enforcement access to the app, including a planned mass shooting at an Australian suburban cafe and the assassination of a family of five.

ANoM could only be found on phones bought through the black market, which had been stripped of the capability to make calls or send emails, according to the AFP. The phones could only send messages to another device that had the app and criminals needed to know another criminal to get a device.

"The devices organically circulated and grew in popularity among criminals, who were confident of the legitimacy of the app because high-profile organized crime figures vouched for its integrity," the AFP statement said.

Unknown to the app's users, the FBI had access to the app and its communications, which the organization then used to collect information on criminal operations.

Kershaw said the criminals didn't use codes or pseudonyms on ANoM, brazenly discussing crimes in the mistaken confidence their communications were safe.