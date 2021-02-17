Ford to go all electric in Europe by 2030

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ford is vowing to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup in Europe to electric power by 2030 in just the latest sign of the seismic technological changes sweeping the auto industry.

Ford will spend $1 billion to revamp its factory in Cologne, Germany and make it a base for production of battery powered cars using Volkswagen’s mechanical framework, said Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, during an online news conference Wednesday.

The new electric car is to reach the market in mid-2023, and could be followed by a second one there in the future.

The announcement comes just a month after U.S. rival General Motors said its entire global fleet would largely be electric by 2035. Breaking with more than a century of producing internal combustion engines, GM revamped its corporate logo in the likeness of an electric plug.

The speed of the transformation at GM and Ford underline a revolution in the auto sector, pushed by regulators seeking to limit emissions. Automakers are simultaneously moving toward digital technology such as smartphone apps and advanced driver assistance systems, with the ultimate goal of fully autonomous vehicles.