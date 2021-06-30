Foreign countries that 'bully' China will meet a 'great wall of steel,' says Xi during Communist Party centenary

The Chinese Communist Party marks its 100th anniversary with celebrations across the country. CNN's Steven Jiang reports from the Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

In an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party Thursday, President Xi Jinping claimed that only the party could ensure China's continued assent and stability, and any attempt to divide the party from the country would fail.

"Without the Communist Party, there will be no new China," Xi said.

Speaking in front of a reported crowd of 70,000 at a highly-choreographed ceremony in Tiananmen Square, Xi delivered a strongly nationalist speech in which he vowed that China would no longer be "bullied, oppressed or subjugated" by foreign countries, to thundering applause and cheers.

"Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," Xi said.

Xi's speech capped a morning of celebrations in the capital to mark the party's centenary, including patriotic songs, speeches from officials and flyovers by the People's Liberation Army Air Force.