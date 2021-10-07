Former Australian PM Abbott calls for solidarity with Taiwan

Things have changed since then, he said, with Beijing tightening controls over Hong Kong and “weaponizing” trade against Australia.

Beijing has imposed official and unofficial trade barriers against exports including Australian wine, coal, and barley following Australia’s call for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus which was first reported in Wuhan in December 2019, essentially shutting down imports of these products.

Abbott said the Chinese Embassy in Australia had issued a list of demands that essentially demanded “we become a tributary state.”

“Be a friend, and you’ll have friends, be a bully and you’ll only have clients who can’t wait to escape,” Abbott said.

He added, though, that “collaboration is still possible, and trust could yet be rebuilt.”

Abbott said the most important thing is to ensure Taiwan’s self-determination; Chinese leaders have said they are determined to unite the island and the mainland, by force if necessary.

“Our challenge is to try and ensure that the unthinkable remains unlikely and that the possible does not become the probable,” Abbott said.