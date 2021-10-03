Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

Euphoric Marseille fans sang “We Are the Champions” late into the night after defender Basile Boli’s bullet header defeated Italian giant AC Milan 1-0 in Munich. The side was captained by Didier Deschamps, a midfielder whose huge work ethic matched Tapie’s and who then coached Marseille to the league title in 2010 and France to World Cup glory in 2018.

Tapie was extremely demanding of his players but also close to them. Among his star recruits were dazzling winger Enzo Francescoli, ruthless finisher Rudi Voeller and imposing central defender Carlos Mozer. Long before the days of social networks and camera phones, Tapie would be filmed opening Champagne with his players in the dressing room after a big win.

Players were devoted to him and played electrifying attacking soccer that lit up stadiums in France and abroad.