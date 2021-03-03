Former Pakistan PM wins Senate election in setback to gov't

Results for the Senate’s other seats were still coming in and Khan's party was expected to improve its position.

Gilani's victory came hours after Khan showed up in Parliament in person to cast his vote for Sheikh. Khan in the past several days had campaigned intensely for Sheikh to ensure he wins the election.

Senate elections have been seen as a test for Khan, who came to power in 2018 parliamentary elections. Khan had hoped to improve his standing in the 100-member Senate, where his party had only 15 seats entering the elections.

In Pakistan, Senate members are elected for six-year terms and as half the senators are due to retire after three years, elections are required to replace 48 Senators who had completed their terms. However, voting on Wednesday was being held only for 37 seats as other candidates had ran unopposed.

Members of the provincial assemblies and the National Assembly are elected in nationwide parliamentary elections, which last took place in 2018, when Khan's party came to power.

Both chambers of parliament have legislative powers and any bill passed by the National Assembly must be approved by the Senate before it becomes a law. In turn, any legislation by the Senate goes to the National Assembly, where Khan has a simple majority.