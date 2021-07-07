 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam
0 Comments
AP

France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — A French court on Wednesday convicted 11 of 13 people charged with harassing and threatening a teenager who harshly criticized Islam in online posts and ended up changing schools and receiving police protection to preserve her safety.

The verdict was the first of its kind since France created a new Paris court in January to prosecute online crimes, including harassment and discrimination.

The court sentenced the defendants to suspended prison terms of four to six months and fined them about $1,770 each.

The teen at the center of the landmark cyberbullying case, who has been identified publicly only by her first name, Mila, testified last month that she felt as if she had been “condemned to death.”

Speaking after the verdict, she said all victims should join the fight against online abuse and that harassers should be denied access to social media networks.

“I was expecting worse and, honestly, we won and will win again because what I want is that, united, we will never give up. We will continue to fight,” Mila said.

Mila, who describes herself as atheist, was 16 when she started posting videos on Instagram and later TikTok harshly criticizing Islam and the Quran. Now 18, she testified that “I don’t like any religion, not just Islam.”

“What I want is that those (who harass) be considered a plague and ought to be forbidden access to social networks(,)...those who cyberbully, who threaten with death, who deprive one of their freedom and who incite one to suicide,” she said. "And I never want the victims to be blamed again.”

Her lawyer, Richard Malka, said Mila has received some 100,000 threatening messages, including death threats, rape threats, misogynist messages and hateful messages about her sexual orientation.

Mila left one high school, then another. She is now monitored daily by the police for her safety.

“Social networks are the street. When you pass someone in the street, you don’t insult them, threaten them, make fun of them,” the presiding judge, Michel Humbert, said. “What you don’t do in the street, don’t do on social media.”

The trial raised uncomfortable questions about freedom of expression, freedom to criticize a religion and respect for France’s millions of Muslims. But the court case was focused on cyberbullying.

The 13 defendants from around France came from various backgrounds and religions and were but a handful of all the people who went after Mila with online comments. The others could not be tracked down.

Juan Branco, the lawyer for one of the defendants, denounced the premise of the trial.

“Symbolic trials in which one tries to use one person to send a message to the rest of society are very dangerous," Branco said. He said his client, identified only as Jordan L., “is not a fanatic, is someone who respects beliefs, (but) who doesn’t like this climate where one part of the French population is systemically under attack.”

He said his client was "revolting against that without participating in anything bigger and without even sending a direct message to Mila in particular.”

Online harassment, threats and hate speech have been on the increase since the creation in 2018 of a law criminalizing such acts. Police counted 2,128 such offenses in 2019 and 2,848 last year, according to French Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa.

“The entire country must condemn the aggressors and cease to blame the victims,” Schiappa said in a statement after Wednesday's verdict.

One of the 13 on trial was acquitted because his post - “Blow it up” - was directed at Mila’s Twitter account, not at the young woman. The court dropped the case against another defendant for faulty procedures.

———

Vaux-Montagny reported from Lyon. Jeffrey Schaeffer in Paris contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

+2
Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike
World

Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike

  • Updated

BAGHDAD (AP) — The leader of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia has vowed to retaliate against America for the deaths of four of his men in a U.S. airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border last month, saying it will be a military operation everyone will talk about.

+7
Director brings Mexico to forefront in 'The Forever Purge'
World

Director brings Mexico to forefront in 'The Forever Purge'

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY — In “The Forever Purge,” the bloodbath lasts more than 12 hours and takes place on the border between Mexico and the United States. Mexican director Everardo Gout uses the strengths of fellow countrymen actors Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta in the film now in theaters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News