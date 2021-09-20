France, Australia agree submarine row won't stop trade deal

“I can understand how the French are upset and we obviously want this to pass and to us to work closely again. But let’s remember, tens of thousands of Australians died on French soil over two world wars protecting France in France, and protecting France from the enemy that was going to invade France," he said.

For Australia, World War I was the costliest conflict in terms of deaths and injuries. From a population of fewer than 5 million, 416,809 men enlisted, of whom more than 60,000 were killed and 156,000 wounded or taken prisoner, according to the Australian War Memorial.

French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne said bilateral relations were strained but not severed by the submarine deal.

“It’s not a rupture (in relations with the U.S.), but the moment was serious enough to make this kind of diplomatic gesture," Etienne told French radio RTL.

“We in Europe need the Americans, but the Americans also have the desire to continue working with us,” he said.

———

Associated Press writer Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0