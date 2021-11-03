 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

France bids 'adieu' to Merkel, awards her Legion of Honor

  • Updated
  • 0

BEAUNE, France (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel was feted by France on Wednesday in a special farewell ceremony honoring her leadership and partnership.

French President Emmanuel Macron was to award Merkel with the Great Cross of the Legion of Honor as part of her “adieu” visit to the historic Burgundy town of Beaune.

Macron and his wife Brigitte joined Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer for a visit to the Hospices de Beaune, a medieval hospital that is now a monument renowned for its museum and surrounding vineyards, and for a piano recital at the Vougeot Chateau.

The event is also seen as a gesture of friendship between France and Germany, long-time foes whose partnership is at the heart of the European Union.

Macron is the fourth French president to hold office since Merkel took power in 2005.

Merkel is leaving office after 16 years in power. The three parties that hope to form Germany’s new government say they aim to have the country’s next chancellor in place in early December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

ROME (AP) — Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives have called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements.

Makeup makes comeback in Mideast market as pandemic eases

Makeup makes comeback in Mideast market as pandemic eases

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — While pandemic style saw people put on pajamas and their hair up in a bun, 2021 is more about mascara and lip liners — and makeup sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast market are beginning to improve.

Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo plane wreck recovered from ocean off Hawaii

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News