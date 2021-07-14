France celebrates Bastille Day amid virus fears, tensions

Members of the Republican Guard march in formation on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789.
Two military personnel speak with each other at the Place de la Concorde prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789.
Security work on a rooftop at the Place de la Concorde prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789.
Members of the Republican Guard march in formation on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789.
Members of the Republican Guard march in formation on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789.
Members of the Republican Guard march in formation on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789.
Jets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, inspects the troops on the Champs-Elysees during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left in car, and French Chief of Staff Gen. Francois Lecointre stand in the command car and review the troops during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives on the official stands to attend the Bastille Day military parade, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
A military service member of the 3rd Armored Division who was wounded arrives on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly, left, and French Prime Minister Jean Castex, center, speak with military personnel as they arrive on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Military personnel sit among the dignitaries on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron, right, and French Defense Minister Florence Parly , center, arrive on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, meets with families of French soldiers at the end of the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Armored vehicles drive down on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wifeBrigitte Macron attend the Bastille Day military parade, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Pupils of Ecole Polytechnique parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France celebrated its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, warplanes roaring overhead and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Soldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Pupils of Ecole Polytechnique march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Troops walk down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
French military soldiers march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Soldiers of the French Foreign Legion march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
A military plane flies overhead during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Two Republican Guards gain back control of their horses after falling during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Two Republican Guards gain back control of their horses after falling during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Republican Guard ride their horses during the Bastille Day parade, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
A Republican Guard falls from his horse during the Bastille Day parade, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Armored vehicles drive down on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears.
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Bastille Day is back, sort of.
France celebrated its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, warplanes roaring overhead and traditional parties around the country, after last year’s events were scaled back because of virus fears.
Two horses stumbled while parading on the Champs-Elysees, tossing their uniformed riders, but overall the day’s main event went according to plan, and looked a lot like Bastille Days of the past. One soldier even used the occasion to propose to his girlfriend on the cobblestoned avenue, kneeling and kissing her hand.
The virus was never far away, however. A small group of protesters angry over new vaccine rules skirmished with police amid bursts of tear gas in Paris. Meanwhile, worries about resurgent infections prompted some towns to curtail annual fireworks gatherings.
At the Paris parade, the number of onlookers was limited. Each person attending had to show a special pass proving they had been fully vaccinated, had recently recovered from the virus or a had negative virus test. Similar restrictions were in place for those watching an elaborate fireworks show at the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday evening.
Spectators converged on Paris from around France, glad to be able to see the parade in person even if frustrated with the restrictions and long lines for virus security checks.