France holds global talks to offer debt relief for Sudan

"It's important that the direction of courageous economic reforms you have started implementing continues to guide the transition," Macron said. "The reduction of the Sudanese debt that we’ll start soon is a first result of these reforms and the return of Sudan in the international community must be strengthened at the economic and political level.”

France will provide $1.5 billion loan to clear Sudan’s arrears to the IMF and is considering additional grants if needed, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Cash-stripped Sudan has for years struggled with an array of economic woes, including a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods and soaring prices of bread and other staples. The country’s annual inflation soared past 300% last month, one of the world’s highest rates.

The country plunged into an economic crisis when the oil-rich south seceded in 2011 after decades of war, taking with it more than half of public revenues and 95% of exports.

Sudan was also an international pariah after it was placed on the United States’ list of state sponsors of terror in the 1990s. This largely excluded the country from the global economy.