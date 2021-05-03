France kept classrooms open 'at all costs.' At a school where 20 pupils lost loved ones, some say the price was too high

Blanquer defended his open schools policy to CNN. He said he made a choice in favor of the children and their future.

"It was necessary for children to go to school, not only because of the education and learning, but also for interactions with others and for psychological and health reasons," Blanquer said. "It's in the crisis that you show your true values and what is really important for us is school. That's why this crisis can be a (huge) challenge for all of us because there is a lot of inconvenience for the future but it's also an opportunity to be more conscious of what is really important."

This strategy is reflected in Macron's decision to hold off on a strict lockdown at the start of 2021. He said the country needed to consider the impact on mental health and the economy in devising a balanced response to the third wave.

But between January and March, the fear of catching Covid-19 became part of school life for the 2,400 pupils at Eugene Delacroix, some students said. After losing her father, Grace feared she would bring the virus home.

"We weren't worried about catching it, but what if we caught it and then brought it home and passed it on to a cousin or nephew? You'd feel terrible even though it would not be your fault," she said.