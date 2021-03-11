France: Lebanon is running out of time before total collapse

Despite promises last year, “it’s been seven months, and nothing has budged,” Le Drian said Thursday. “It’s not yet too late, but we are running out of time before total collapse.”

If Lebanon were to collapse, it would be a disaster for the Lebanese people wherever they are, he said, and added: "But it would also be a disaster for Palestinian refugees for Syrian refugees, for the entire region.”

“There is still time to act but we have to do it fast because tomorrow it will be too late,” Le Drian said.

Speaking at his side, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan also urged Lebanon to form a new government as soon as possible.

On Thursday, outgoing Lebanese Electricity Minister Raymond Ghajar warned that Lebanon may be plunged into total darkness by the end of the month as government coffers run dry. He warned lack of fuel could have “catastrophic consequences," particularly on the health sector and Lebanon's ability to store coronavirus vaccines.

The country's electricity company and operators of generators have been rationing power since last year amid dwindling foreign reserves and government revenues.