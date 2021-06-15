France: Sarkozy denies wrongdoing in campaign funding trial

Sarkozy also strongly denied that his 2012 re-election bid had been organized on a much broader scale than his successful 2007 campaign — whose financing has not been put into question.

“I'd like someone to explain to me how my campaign was bigger in 2012 than in 2007? That’s not true. And if someone knows it, that’s me!” he said.

The comments came in response to an investigative magistrate's conclusions that Sarkozy and his team decided to hold “spectacular and expensive rallies” in 2012. The campaign’s total cost allegedly reached at least 42.8 million euros ($52 million).

The investigation did not establish whether Sarkozy allegedly took an active part in the process or ordered fraudulent actions himself.

Gesturing with his hands or his head, Sarkozy sometimes appeared to relive his campaign rallies — even making a few jokes about his former political rivals, which prompted discreet laughs in the courthouse.

Sarkozy expressed his belief that the illegal money did not finance his rallies, suggesting that other people may have misused it instead.