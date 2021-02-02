France says no AstraZeneca virus vaccine for people over 65

In guidance issued Tuesday, France’s High Authority for Health said it “recommends that the vaccine ... be given preferentially to people under 65.” It says it will review this guidance when AstraZeneca has more data on the vaccine’s effectiveness in older people.

The French government depends on the High Authority’s guidance and is adapting its strategy based on the announcement. Health officials have said they constantly adapt vaccine strategy based on availability of doses, demand and regulatory guidance.

Macron said France still aims to offer the vaccine to anyone who wants it by the end of the summer.

Macron met Tuesday night with international vaccine producers and major pharmaceutical companies that have an industrial site in France to discuss ways to “quickly” and “significantly” boost short-term production capabilities in France and in Europe. The meeting came amid criticism of the EU's handling of its collective vaccine strategy across the bloc's 27 member nations.

Macron said he sent a scientific team to Russia several weeks ago to study that country's vaccine efforts and “the exchanges were very positive." The French leader noted early results of an advanced study of Russia's Sputnik V published in The Lancet medical journal that showed the vaccine was about 91% effective.