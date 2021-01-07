France seeks strategy change to reduce troops in West Africa

Parly stressed that “any reinforcement, by definition, is temporary.” French troops in 2020 “achieved important successes, by neutralizing several top leaders of terrorist groups and by attacking their logistical network to disorganize them," she added.

Last June, Abdelmalek Droukdel, the leader of al-Qaida’s North Africa affiliate, was killed in Mali by French forces who had been hunting him in the Sahel for years. AQIM named a new leader in November.

A top official at the French presidency said the death of French soldiers will not in itself be the basis for a strategy change. Speaking anonymously in accordance with the presidency’s customary practices, he added that the upcoming strategic decisions will be based on the results in the previous year and on Sahel countries’ demands.

The intentions of newly-elected President Joe Biden regarding U.S. troops in Africa will also be a key factor in determining France's next steps.

In December, the French military chief of staff, General Francois Lecointre, told Le Monde newspaper during a visit to Mali that he aimed at “limiting” the number of troops there “as soon as possible.” He said France would not withdraw from Sahel but rather make its operation “evolve.”