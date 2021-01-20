France to reckon with Algeria colonial past, won't apologize

The first French president to be born after Algerian independence, Macron promised to open a new chapter in France’s relationship with Algeria during his term, including facing the countries’ painful history.

In 2018, Macron formally recognized the responsibility of the French state in the death of a dissident in Algeria in 1957, admitting for the first time the military's systematic use of torture during the war.

He commissioned historian Benjamin Stora last year to assess France’s relation with the memory of Algeria’s colonization and the independence war.

As a presidential candidate in 2017, Macron called France’s colonization of the North African country a “crime against humanity." That was welcomed in Algeria but prompted angry reactions in France from the right and the far right, which Macron might not want to stir up again ahead of 2022 presidential elections.

Macron, a centrist elected with votes from the right and the left, has not ruled out the possibility of running for a second term.

In his report, Stora noted that the “excesses of a culture of repentance” don't particularly help with facing the past.