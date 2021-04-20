France urges rebuke for Syria over chemical weapons use

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of 46 nations called Tuesday on member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog to diplomatically rebuke Syria for using toxic gas and nerve agents in the country's decade-long civil war.

French Ambassador Luis Vassy proposed stripping Syria of its voting rights at the annual meeting of members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

“We owe this to the Syrian people,” Vassy said.

The proposal, which has support from countries that include the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia, is expected to be put to a vote Wednesday morning.

Vassy said Syria's use of prohibited chemical weapons was “irrefutable,” and he urged OPCW member states to back his attempt to strip Damascus of its rights, saying “we cannot let indifference win.”

Syria, which joined the organization in 2013 after being threatened with air strikes in response to a chemical attack on the outskirts of the country's capital, denounced the move as a “propaganda tool” and denied using chemical weapons.