France, West Africa step up counterterrorism efforts

“This was unexpected a year ago,” Armand Joseph Kabore, director of Labo Citoyennetes, a think tank in Burkina Faso told The Associated Press.

Kabore said that while he appreciates international assistance, he thinks it’s time for African countries to find solutions and to be responsible for their own security.

“In order to stop being eternally assisted, we have to grow up. Even a child who is born into the world must at some point be able to fly on his own,” he said.

If France does reduce its troop commitment in the future, the region would have to find a solution to compensate its absence, Kabore noted.

”(The G5 Sahel) force has to be more present, more of a deterrent, and capable of efficiently opposing forces of evil,” he said.

Other Sahel analysts don’t think the region is ready to go it alone.

“The progress of the G5-Sahel is quite slow. We thought that right after the creation of this organization it would achieve concrete objectives, like strengthening the Sahel countries’ armies' capacity to face terrorism," Siaka Coulibaly, an analyst with the Center for Public Policy Monitoring by Citizens in Burkina Faso, said. "On this exact point, we realized that the countries aren’t really satisfactory.”