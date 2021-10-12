France's $35B innovation plan includes nuclear reactor funds

In his announcement Tuesday, Macron also vowed to make France by 2030 “the leader of green hydrogen” power, a form of energy which does not emit carbon dioxide and can be used in industries such as steel and chemical manufacturing that currently rely on fossil fuels.

The plan calls for 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) to be used to develop about 2 million electric and hybrid cars by the end of the decade.

In addition, France will “massively invest” in building its first “low-carbon plane” by 2030, a project likely to involve European cooperation, Macron stressed. He did not give details about which technology would be used. The plan also provides money to develop by 2026 a reusable launch system to propel spacecrafts.

France's strategy is intended to support innovative technology in other sectors, including food production, the film industry and medicine.

Macron presented the plan as the continuation of policies his government implemented in the past four years to reduce business taxes and encourage hiring and investment.

The 43-year-old centrist president has not yet announced if he will run for reelection next year, but he is expected to do so. Macron was elected in 2017 on a pro-European, pro-business platform.

