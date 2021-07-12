France's Macron orders all health workers to get vaccinated

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get virus vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country's economic recovery.

In a televised address, Macron also mandated special COVID-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or several other public places. To get a pass, people must be fully vaccinated, have a fresh negative virus test or have proof they recently recovered from the virus.

The delta variant is driving France’s virus infections back up again, just as the country kicked off summer vacation season after a long-awaited reopening process. Some 40% of France's population is fully vaccinated but there are pockets of vaccine skepticism.

“The country is facing a strong resumption of the epidemic touching all our territory," Macron said, speaking against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. He stopped short of any new lockdown-like measures, saying “we have to live with the virus."

He said his centrist French government would declare a medical state of emergency again starting Tuesday, which allows more freedom to impose virus restrictions.